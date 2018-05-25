Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor drops a bombshell, Do Hevon have a shotgun wedding?, Phick get closer

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes (May 28-June 1, 2018) of the CBS soap tease tons of soapalicious fallout after days of fomenting tension between foes, friends and family in Genoa City!

First up, teasers indicate that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) has a juicy secret to drop! Does Victor drop any other kind of bombshells? Leave it to The Mustache to shake things up with his sudden announcement.

Does it have to do with the, what happened to J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) mystery? Or maybe he spills that rebel son Nick (Joshua Morrow) is rejoining Newman Enterprises? Wait, I know: he tells the whole world that he is Jack’s (Peter Bergman) real dad!

Meanwhile Jack’s son Kyle (Michael Mealor) is set to get a tongue lashing from Aunt Traci (Beth Maitland). Does she discover the nefarious deeds he’s been up to? Like teaming with Victor to take his dad down? Traci is a tough love mastermind, so any hammer she throws down will likely come with a big hug afterwards!

Two feminine forces of nature will go at it next week. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) face off but will Victor have the nerve to split the two sisters up or will he play both ends against the middle? I’m guessing the chances are high that we get some more sexy scenes when Abby licks her wounds in the arms of hunk of the month, Arturo (Jason Canela)!

Look for Mariah (Camryn Grimes) to break down and show her softer side. She always has a wisecrack to defuse tension, coming in handy especially now that Shick is back on under her roof. But this time she lets it all hang out.

And spoilers reveal that in the coming days there are a couple of surprises in store for a couple of couples. This week Hevon caught fire again with a simple touch and a heated gaze. Will Devon (Bryton James) and Hilary (Mishael Morgan) shock their loved ones with a shotgun wedding?

On a darker note, Phick may cause complications for someone near and dear. They will put their heads together a bit than someone appreciates, does this spell trouble for Shick or Philly?

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily The Young and the Restless spoilers email below!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.