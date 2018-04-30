Young and the Restless spoilers: Nikki makes a clean break, Jack puts his foot down, congrats to Eileen Davidson and Camryn Grimes!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday’s episode of the CBS sudser show that the Abbott family will do whatever it takes to save the clan’s namesake business, Jabot, while one hotheaded blonde will show what she’s capable of!

First up, congratulations are in order for two talented and lovely actresses who took home awards at Sunday night’s 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards: Eileen Davidson (Ashley Abbott), won the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, and Camryn Grimes (Mariah Copeland) won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Well done, ladies!

Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) has been a Genoa City force of nature to be reckoned with for decades, with no signs of slowing down. She’s in charge in the boardroom now that Victor’s recuperating from their son-in-law J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) murderous shove down the stairs. She’s also the one who whacked said J.T. (maybe we should say former son-in-law!) after she caught him abusing daughter Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

Juicy show spoilers reveal that come Tuesday the feisty lady will execute a clean break in her tumultuous life. Will she and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) do something drastic to loose-lips Sharon (Sharon Case)? Will she drop divorce papers on her recuperating hubby? Or will she toss eye-candy boy toy Arturo (Jason Canela) and his gold chain to the curb? Be sure to tune in and find what soaptastic bombshell explodes, you surely won’t want to miss it!

Meanwhile Jack (Peter Bergman) and Billy (Jason Thompson) confront different but mutually entwined hard realities as they work to keep Jabot on top of the business heap.

