Young and the Restless spoilers: Nick and Sharon reach a momentous decision, Phyllis claps back at Nikki

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the Friday, May 18, 2018, episode of the CBS soap promise lots of tense, emotionally charged moments for your Genoa City faves, especially the ladies!

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) is an iron tiger and Friday she stops playing nice with her fellow partners in crime. She was one of Victoria’s posse the night J.T. was killed, and while the others have softened like a stick of butter in the sun, Phyllis has been resolute in her fierceness.

When Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) gets on her nerves she claps back at the murderer. Spoilers reveal that Phyllis loses her patience with Mrs. Victor Newman, and we all know that Nikki doesn’t suffer fools.

Elsewhere good old Neil (Kristoff St. John) once again helps his struggling friend Jack Not Abbott. Believing the results of two paternity tests showing he is not John Abbott’s son, Jack is on a bender. This week he went AWOL, and did happy things like burn up the family photo album, and make his own damning family video—take that Dina (Marla Adams)!

The end result? A boozy, classical music infused, car crash. Show spoilers reveal that a broken hearted Jack also reaches out to a drug dealer. Can Neil save him before it’s too late?

Meanwhile, Shick make an important decision. Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) have been in each other’s orbits since they were 20-somethings, and share kids as well as bunk space these days.

Last week the gloves (and the rest of the clothes) came off and these two had a real, personal moment together. Since then they’ve been tip-toeing around the inevitable: what are we to each other now?

Friday the star-crossed lovers make a momentous decision. Will they have a platonic relationship, be friends with benefits, or dive head first into a sizzling, scorching, skin-tingling summer romance? Stay tuned to find out, fans!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.