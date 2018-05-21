Young and the Restless spoilers: Is Jack Victor’s son?, Mariah catches Shick in the act!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the Monday May 21, 2018, episode of the CBS super soap reveal that Jack’s (Peter Bergman) paternity nightmare has just begun, while Schick gets a rude interruption!

Friday Jack called his former drug dealer for some sugar, after enduring a boozy crash near the Abbott cabin. Luckily he next called Neil (Kristoff St. John) who came running to help.

After some mighty intense verbal battles, Jack admitted he feels like a gaping hole not being John Abbott’s son. On Monday, Jack has a seismic nightmare: that his arch enemy Victor (Eric Braeden) is his father!

Next his family race to the cabin to save Jack from the pills. They are gobsmacked; Jack is MIA but he’s used his illicit pain pills to spell out a message on the table!

Meanwhile, Sharon (Sharon) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) are finally busted by Mariah (Camryn Grimes) who burns her retinas spying them in a way no one should see their mother!

On Friday Shick decided to ditch being friends with benefits and jump back into the commitment pool, and that mighty roar heard across the globe was millions of fans cheering and shouting, “yes!”

Would it be wrong to reveal that not everyone in Genoa City is as excited, and someone may be planning to break up the happy couple?!

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily The Young and the Restless spoilers email below!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.