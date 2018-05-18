Young and the Restless spoilers for week of May 21: Dina drops another bombshell, Arturo and Abby tango, Hevon grow closer?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of May 21-25, 2018, promise lots of sizzling, smoking chemistry erupts between Genoa City couples, while Mother of the Year Dina (Marla Adams) gets ready to drop another bombshell!

Just in time for the skin-baring summer months, Y&R is building up some delicious pairings to keep our eyes sweetened and happy. This week hunky Arturo (Jason Canela) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) got stranded at the Abbot cabin during a downpour, and of course they had to slip out of their wet clothes!

O-la-la fans, these two have undeniable chemistry, right? Next week Abby and Arturo will continue to get their flirt on, until a menacing presence puts a damper on things.

How old is Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) on The Young and the Restless? Right now she’s acting like a jealous school girl! She clearly doesn’t like her boy toy pushing her to the side in favor of her stepdaughter. But that won’t stop Abby from instructing a more than willing, fully dressed, Arturo to “strip down,” at least once next week!

Hevon also get closer next week as they prepare for their baby’s arrival. This week Devon (Bryton James) shell-shocked Hilary (Mishael Morgan) with plans for an elaborate nursery. Next week they share an intimate moment when he places his hand on her waist and she doesn’t pull back.

Explosive show spoilers reveal that Dina isn’t done talking about Jack’s paternity. Next week she will proclaim that there’s more to the story of who Jackie’s father is—the truth. C’mon lady, the suspense is killing us (and Jack himself), is Jack a blood Abbott or not?!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.