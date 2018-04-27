Young and the Restless spoilers for week of April 30: Hilary’s world explodes, Reed’s leaving and J.T.’s murder devastates Victoria

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 30-May 4, 2018, show that May’s soap opera sweeps month is full of heartbreak and loss, deception and bombshells!

First up, the front burner plotline continues to revolve around, “Where in the world is J.T. Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill)?” Last week we saw frenzied Mackenzie (Kelly Kruger) pop up to pump Victoria (Amelia Heinle) for info on her missing ex and baby daddy.

Who remembers when it was Clementine Ford, and before her young Ashley Bashioum who inhabited the pivotal role of Mackenzie on the Young and the Restless? The legacy character of Mac (plus her kids) definitely has a place on the soap, and now would be a fantastic time to bring back Katherine Chancellor’s long lost granddaughter, don’t you think? Imagine all the delicious trouble she could stir up between her ex Billy Abbot (Jason Thompson) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni)!

Anyway, Mac insisted that Vic tell her where J.T. was, but it’s a secret that only Victoria’s posse, and the flowers growing above him in Chancellor Park, know about!

Speaking of which, next week the two, too-cool posse members, Phyllis and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), will be caught out having a talk about Sharon (Sharon Case) who is ready to sing like a canary about J.T.’s murder. In a stunning move she will turn to an ex, a move that threatens the ladies’ underground operation, so to speak.

Something definitely has to be done to contain the trembling blond hotline worker whose conscience is getting the best of her! But Hilary of all people overhears enough to know that their convo is definitely G.C. Buzz-worthy. Uh oh Hilary smells blood in the ratings water; how long before the truth is exposed in a hideously inappropriate manner on Genoa City’s premier gossip tv talk show?

Making Hilary even more of a threat, she will be reeling and heartbroken from the news that her .99 Cent Store pregnancy test kit results were false. Can you believe it? After all of that hullabaloo she created by announcing the good news on her show. Let’s just hope Hilary’s doctor isn’t in the same practice with Robin Givens, the quacky OB/GYN treating Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) over on sister soap, The Bold and the Beautiful)!

Will Hilary keep the bombshell pregnancy news to herself? In the immediate future, yes, but that is all we’re going to say for now! Explosive show spoilers tease that the scheming Hilary gets up to will be epic, with Devon (Bryton James) paying a high price for his involvement with her.

Meanwhile, with Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) also gone from her life, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will require tons of support to get through the J.T. crisis, while the Abbott family face a despicable threat from within when one of the clan’s inner circle goes rogue.

Based on the restored disc evidence, next week Kyle (Michael Mealor) sneakily suggests demolishing the rule that only blood Abbott’s can run Jabot!

