Young and the Restless spoilers: Arturo and Abby get caught in the act, Kyle gets a comeuppance, Nikki lashes out

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the Monday May 28, 2018, episode of the CBS soap tease that a pair of hot young lovers are in trouble when a party host catches them smooching. Escandelo!

Fierce Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) already warned her former conquest Arturo (Jason Canela) and stepdaughter Abby (Melissa Ordway) to keep mitts off each other. Who made her hall monitor?

But these two are in way too deep to obey orders, and Monday they let loose without realizing that Nikki has a bird’s eye view. You’ve got to see Nikki’s reaction to their off the cuff hormonal display, it’s priceless and just a bit deliciously over the top!

Actually, Arturo best watch his step, because Abby has no idea about the secret trysts he and Nikki shared upstairs at the GCAC. Is she about to find out sooner rather than later that her eye candy has dropped his tool belt in Nikki’s vicinity as well?

Meanwhile, Kyle (Michael Mealor) may be having buyer’s remorse about his partnership with the mustachioed devil, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). Show spoilers reveal that he goes double agent when he does something sneaky to give his family business, Jabot, a lift.

No good deed goes unpunished however, and someone manages to rumble the underhanded usurper! Will he find comfort in the arms of Tessa (Cait Fairbanks)? Last week these two met cute, and Kyle was clearly smitten with the sassy musician. Look for Mariah (Camryn Grimes) to put her two cents in on the matter, and likely Summer (Hunter King), too, when she pops back up June 4.

The Young and the Restless Airs Weekdays on CBS It’s a week full of surprises on Y&R! There will be so much drama AND joy – you’ll be begging for more. Posted by The Young and the Restless on Sunday, May 27, 2018

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.