The Young and the Restless spoilers for week of May 7: Sharon Case is ageless, Devon makes a move, Do J.T.’s killers get caught out?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS sudser (May 7-11,2018), divulge that a Genoa City party extravaganza will be filled with shocking bombshells and epic revelations that forever alter the lives of several G.C. residents. Fans can also expect a surprise move by a shell shocked Devon (Bryton James).

This week the, “is J.T. really dead?” mystery kept chugging along, bringing Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to a crisis point, and Sharon (Sharon Case) to a breaking point. But before we go any further, I and the rest of America want to know — just how old is Sharon Case on the Young and the Restless?!

If you saw her parading around in front of a gobsmacked Nick (Joshua Morrow) in her lacy black lingerie on Wednesday, you know what I’m talking about; Sharon nearly broke the internet! It doesn’t matter how old she is, she has a banging body, am I right? You go, girl!

Anyway, in between fashion shows this week, Sharon managed to put her newly acquired crisis diversion skills to the test by talking down a desperate and depressed murder witness: Victoria.

But the fire isn’t completely out! Next week look for Vic’s all-girl posse to encounter even more tumultuous trials and tribulations as their massively corrupt cover-up starts to fall down around them.

Both Mackenzie (Kelly Kruger) and Brittany Hodges (Lauren Woodland) appear in the coming days, signs that Victoria and her gals are in deep doo. Is someone about to be fitted for prison stripes?

Also in the weeds is Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) who finds out it doesn’t pay to cross your loved ones. His high hopes for an unholy alliance with Victor (Eric Braeden) comes tumbling down; is he left with anything more than his now sullied and apparently meaningless family name?

Stay tuned as Genoa City partygoers learn the answer to that burning question and more as a celebration turns ugly and heated.

What is cause for celebration is that it’s just been announced that a return appearance is in the works for Erika Girardi on The Young and the Restless.

Also known as Erika Jayne, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is set to appear on the sudser for the third time in the near future. What do you think fans, will she once again share scenes with fellow RHOBH co-star Eileen Davidson (Ashley Abbott)?

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily soaps spoilers email below!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.