The Young and the Restless spoilers: Mariah’s flashback could change everything, Does Nick force Sharon to confess?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the 5/4/18 episode of the CBS sudser reveal that a key “witness” may detonate the “Who Killed J.T. Mystery” wide open, while macho man Victor (Eric Braeden) is starting to recover his mojo — look out Genoa City!

So, did Mariah (Camryn Grimes) see or hear more than she originally recalled on the fateful night that J.T. met his maker? Spoilers reveal that she will have a bombshell revelation that changes everything!

Chances are good that the feisty redhead will remember something crucial in the gruesome J.T. investigation as explosive show spoilers reveal that on Friday she will dredge up an itsy bitsy detail about what was supposed to be a fun, margarita-fueled girls night at Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle).

Fans know that while Mariah was conveniently indisposed elsewhere, the other members of Vic’s posse saw Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) put an end to the serial wife abuser with a poker-stick whack from behind. Who knows if murder was her intent?

Nikki did kill Diane Jenkins (played by Alex Donnelly, Susan Walters and then Maura West), Kyle Abbott’s (Michael Mealor) mom, a few years back so anything is possible.

The return of a lovely lady lawyer is yet another clue that the odious J.T. story is reaching its apex; Brittany Hodges (Lauren Woodland) is back, no doubt to represent someone guilty in Genoa City.

The only question now is who will be the one to squeal first? Friday Nick (Joshua Morrow) will once again put the screws to his ex Sharon (Sharon Case), who never could resist those cavernous dimples! Are we in for a humongous Friday Cliffhanger as Sharon begins to blurt out the truth?

Finally, Victor has had enough of Kyle’s antics. You’ll recall that Jack’s (Peter Bergman) son (maybe!) managed to recover crucial data from a charred disc showing that Jack is not a blood Abbott.

Victor and Kyle have an unholy alliance but he wants the games to stop. Tune in Friday to watch the mighty Victor Newman return to semi-titan form when he puts Kyle on notice and in his place!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.