Yellowstone Season 3: Will Dabney Coleman return as John Dutton’s dad?

Viewers met John Dutton’s father (played by Dabney Coleman) for the first time in a flashback scene in the Yellowstone Season 2 finale, which aired on Paramount Network on August 28. And since the episode gave viewers their first insight into John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) relationship with his father, fans have been wondering whether we will see more of actor Dabney Coleman as Dutton Sr. in the upcoming season.

We're so lucky to have such a talented cast and super talented guest stars. That's Dabney Coleman in the role of John Dutton Sr. #JohnDutton #YellowstoneTV — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) August 29, 2019

Will Dabney Coleman return as Dutton Sr. in Season 3?

The deeply touching flashback scene shows John Dutton in a tender moment with his old father (see video below). Dutton Sr. reminisces about his past. He talks about how much he missed being young, and how much he missed his late wife (John Dutton Jr.’s mother).

Many fans were excited to see the legendary actor appear with Kevin Costner in the touching flashback, and they are hoping to see more of him in Season 3.

That was Dabney Coleman? Whoa… — David Goodspeed (@d_goodspeed) August 29, 2019

That was such a heartfelt scene! 💕 — Liberty! (@_USA_Liberty) August 29, 2019

Truth! Tissues needed for that opening. ❤️ — Donna (@DKL131) August 29, 2019

Love Dabney, I was just watching him in 9 to 5 the other day. Such a talented actor and comedian #YellowstoneTV — 🌟Tynetta🌟 (@TynettaGist) August 29, 2019

However, Coleman’s comments in a recent interview with TV Insider that the moving scene “came up out of nowhere, kind of in a hurry, on a spur of a moment” does not provide much assurance that he will return in Season 3.

TV Insider also noted in the August 29 report that Coleman did not know whether he would return for Season 3. However, fans of the legendary actor are keeping their fingers crossed that Season 3 will feature more flashback scenes pairing Coleman as Dutton Sr. with Costner as Dutton Jr.

Who is Dabney Coleman?

Dabney Coleman was born in Austin, Texas, on January 3, 1932 (he is 87 years old) to Melvin Rand and Mary Wharton. He entered the Virginia Military Institute in 1949, and later attended the University of Texas. He served in the U.S. Army in Europe in 1953, before turning to professional acting.

Coleman is known well for his extensive acting career. On TV, he appeared in episodes of The Guardian as Burton Fallin, as an officer on The Fugitive in the 1960s, and as Commodore Louis Kaestner in Boardwalk Empire.

On the big screen, Coleman starred in movies like WarGames, You’ve Got Mail, 9 to 5, Inspector Gadget, and On Golden Pond.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

He married Ann Courtney Harrell in 1957, and they divorced in 1959. He also married Jean Hale in 1961. The couple divorced in 1984. Coleman has four children named Kelly, Meghan, Quincy, and Randy.