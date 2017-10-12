Monsters and Critics
Would you order the most expensive doughnut in the world?

12th October 2017 by
Would Homer like a Golden Crystal Ube

This week Secret Lives of the Super Rich reveals the most expensive doughnut in the world.

The doughnut is called the Golden Crystal Ube and just one of these babies will set you back a cool $100…Doh, you can Homer say! But wait, the dough and the icing are made with a good helping of Cristal champagne, itself $200 a bottle.

Cristal Champagne bottle

Next up the doughnuts are cooked to perfection before being airbrushed with a coating of edible 24K gold! Not content with that level of bling, even more gold leaf is added to the top by hand.

In total it takes more than two hours to create one of these pricey doughnuts.

Gold leaf being added to the doughnut

$1200 a dozen and you need to be really carefully moving these precious edibles about. Luckily they are hand-delivered in a Rolls-Royce!

The finished doughnut

The finished doughnut, the Golden Crystal Ube

Would you be nuts to buy one or do you have plenty of dough?

This is the most expensive doughnut on the planet.

You can have this gold-covered doughnut delivered in a Rolls Royce.(Set your DVR for an ALL NEW Secret Lives of the Super Rich Thursday at 10pm on CNBC.)

Posted by Secret Lives of the Super Rich on Tuesday, October 10, 2017

There is also look behind the doors of a $186 million mansion in Switzerland that was designed to make the jaws of even the richest billionaires drop to the floor.

Also on this week’s episode, the most expensive doughnut in the world, an Aston Martin worth millions, expensive gem ever auctioned and a look round fashion tycoon Tommy Hilifiger’s manor.

The most expensive home in Switzerland

Look what's hidden under the most expensive mansion in Switzerland.See an ALL NEW Secret Lives of the Super Rich Tonight at 10p only on CNBC

Posted by Secret Lives of the Super Rich on Wednesday, October 11, 2017

Secret Lives of the Super Rich airs Thursdays at 10:00 P.M. on CNBC.

