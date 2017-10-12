Would you order the most expensive doughnut in the world?

This week Secret Lives of the Super Rich reveals the most expensive doughnut in the world.

The doughnut is called the Golden Crystal Ube and just one of these babies will set you back a cool $100…Doh, you can Homer say! But wait, the dough and the icing are made with a good helping of Cristal champagne, itself $200 a bottle.

Next up the doughnuts are cooked to perfection before being airbrushed with a coating of edible 24K gold! Not content with that level of bling, even more gold leaf is added to the top by hand.

In total it takes more than two hours to create one of these pricey doughnuts.

$1200 a dozen and you need to be really carefully moving these precious edibles about. Luckily they are hand-delivered in a Rolls-Royce!

Would you be nuts to buy one or do you have plenty of dough?

There is also look behind the doors of a $186 million mansion in Switzerland that was designed to make the jaws of even the richest billionaires drop to the floor.

Also on this week’s episode, the most expensive doughnut in the world, an Aston Martin worth millions, expensive gem ever auctioned and a look round fashion tycoon Tommy Hilifiger’s manor.

Secret Lives of the Super Rich airs Thursdays at 10:00 P.M. on CNBC.