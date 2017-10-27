Woody Harrelson, Van Jones and Joy Behar topline Real Time with Bill Maher

This week’s Real Time with Bill Maher is reporter-centric, with Betsy Woodruff, David French and Van Jones occupying the panelist chairs — with actor Woody Harrelson as the top-of-the-show interview guest and comedian Joy Behar as the mid-show guest.

Unlike Maher, who is an active marijuana user and proponent, Harrelson quit smoking pot over a year ago and has said that it kept him from being “emotionally available.”

The vegan actor has a starring role as Lyndon B. Johnson in LBJ, Rob Reiner’s film about the colorful Texan who took the Oval Office after John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963. On Tuesday night, Maher moderated the panel after the film’s premiere at the Arclight theater in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, The View co-host Behar’s new book, The Great Gasbag: An A-to-Z Study Guide to Surviving Trump World, debuted this week.

On the contents of the book, Behar told Page Six: “It’s basically a survival guide, but not the type that tells you how to get up in the morning and cope with the fact that you have a misogynistic racist in the White House…it’s more of a fun A to Z — B is for Bankruptcy, I is for Ivana.”

The roundtable guests are journalist David French, political commentator Van Jones and reporter Betsy Woodruff.

French wrote a scathing op/ed for the National Review about Hollywood’s “open secrets” like disgraced boss Harvey Weinstein.

He said: “A powerful man is magnified by the collective choices of the desperately ambitious. He feeds on their self-interest, and they reap the considerable rewards of his favor.”

Van Jones and Betsy Woodruff are both regular contributors to CNN.

Real Time with Bill Maher airs Friday at 10pm live ET/tape-delayed PT, with a replay at 11.30 p.m., exclusively on HBO.