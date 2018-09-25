Witney Carson on Dancing With The Stars: What you need to know

Witney Carson has returned to Dancing With The Stars this season and she’s partnered with Disney star, Milo Manheim. But who is Witney, who has been on Dancing With The Stars for 10 seasons now as a professional dancer actually started on the show as a backup dancer?

Carson started dancing at an early age, beginning her first dance class at the age of 3. She’s the oldest of four children and one can only imagine that she danced with her siblings.

Witney is trained in ballet, jazz, contemporary, hip-hop, lyrical, tap, Latin and standard ballroom, resulting in her turning her passion for dance into a career.

Dancing With The Stars isn’t her first television show. She also starred on season nine of So You Think You Can Dance, returning as an all-star the year after her top 6 placement.

The pressure is on Milo, as Witney Carson tends to place high. Just in November 2017, she danced with Frankie Muniz and the two made it to the finals.

They placed third, but Carson did win the Mirror Ball trophy during season 19 when she was partnered up with Alfonso Ribeiro.

When she’s not in the ballroom, Witney Carson works as a model, fashion blogger, and she’s a skin cancer spokesperson.

She’s an active member of The Skin Cancer Foundation and she often opens up about her own experience with the disease. She was diagnosed with melanoma when she was cast on Dancing With The Stars, but those to keep the diagnosis to herself.

Now, she uses her experience to teach young people about the importance of the proper skin care and being healthy.

On New Year’s Eve in 2016, Witney married her high school sweetheart Carson McAllister in a three-part celebration in Salt Lake City. She’s often sharing photos of them together on Instagram.

Dancing With The Stars airs on Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC at 8/7c.