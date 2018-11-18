WISP on Shark Tank: The easy and effortlessly way to clean your house

Eben Dobson will pitch his product, the WISP, on Sunday’s episode of Shark Tank. In a quick and smooth demonstration, Dobson will show the sharks how the sweeping industry hasn’t changed in years, and people are still putting a strain on their backs and knees when they need to clean.

The name WISP comes from his golf buddies, a nickname they had given him. An avid golfer and an entrepreneur, Dobson was already thinking about the next big product.

On The WISP website, he explains how his first invention was a small specialized hand brush, used to clear debris and sand from the green on the golf course. After getting the USGA approval for the golf course, he realized that people were borrowing his idea. But he realized that golfers were using the product for much more than just the green.

As it turns out, it was the bristles that were the secret. They outperformed all other kinds of cleaners, including vacuums and mops. He worked hard to get the perfect set of bristles for his brooms and the 90-degree angle made them work perfectly.

As he explains to the sharks, the bristles are dense, short, and effective in capturing dirt. Plus, the WISP system comes with a hands-free cleaning feature, allowing you to clean the bristles regularly.

If you’d like a WISP for your home, you can purchase the product on the company’s website. The WISP comes in different variations, including a full-on cleaning set for $44.90, but is currently on sale for $39.95. You can also get the WISP system, which is featured on Shark Tank for $29.95, currently on sale from $34.95.

Their bigWISP is a larger broom, currently retailer for $22.95, discounted from $29.95. The company also offers a mini WISP, retailing for $12.95 instead of the usual $14.95.

Shark Tank airs Sunday at 9/8c on ABC.