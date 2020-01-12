WisePocket on Shark Tank: Where can you buy them and what makes them special?

One can never have enough pockets so why not add them to everything? That’s where WisePocket comes in. Sofia Overton was just 11 years old when she came up with the idea to add pockets to her socks, and now, she’ll be sharing them on Shark Tank in the hopes of securing an investor.

The idea for WisePocket came about when Sofia watched her cousin slip her phone into her boot because she didn’t have anywhere else to put it. Sofia tried to do the same thing, but it just wasn’t comfortable.

Rather than grin and bear it, Sofia decided to come up with a solution in the form of a sock pocket big enough to hold her phone. She says that the pocket was perfect and from there, the idea for WisePocket was born.

Now, others can purchase socks with this WisePocket design to hold their phone or whatever else fits firmly in place at the top of the sock. The pocket is designed to hold anything up to six inches, including a phone, credit cards, snacks, or whatever other small items you need to carry.

These socks are “one size fits most” and can be worn by adults and children. They are made of a nylon, spandex, cotton, and polyester blend and are easy to care for.

Where to buy WisePocket?

Normally priced at $22 per pair, WisePocket socks are currently on sale for just $15 each. They currently come in three designs — white, black, and splatter, all with the owl logo on the pocket at the top.

Also, to celebrate their TV debut, there is a Shark Tank special where those interested in the WisePocket socks can purchase three pairs for $36, making them $12 each.

These socks can be purchased on the WisePocket Products website.

Shark Tank airs Sundays at 9/8c on ABC.