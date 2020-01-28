Windows On The River In Cleveland, Ohio: The Bachelor has rose ceremony at stunning establishment

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Windows On The River on the West Bank of The Flats in Cleveland, Ohio, was featured on tonight’s episode of The Bachelor.

The romantic location was a beautiful backdrop during the fourth rose ceremony. Still, the drama on the show sadly took much of the focus, resulting in the episode being a “to be continued” scenario.

And yet, viewers couldn’t help but notice the beautiful location.

The stunning building is a former power facility called FirstEnergy Powerhouse. It was built in 1892 but closed in the 1920s. The Powerhouse building was abandoned, but the building was purchased in the 1980s and restored.

It is now on the list of National Register of Historic Buildings.

The building has stunning viewers of the river with large windows, waterfront views, and high ceilings. It’s the perfect place for events in Cleveland.

Windows On The River events

It should come as no surprise that many of the big events held at Windows On The River are weddings. The website provides three separate packages for customers who are planning their wedding, allowing customers to plan their dream wedding.

They have a Simply Elegant Package, which is their smallest package. Their Signature Package follows that. Or, you can go for the Classic Package, which gives you more options and a longer premium bar service.

These packages include bar service, dinner, wedding cake, coffee stations, and decorations, including centerpieces for the tables.

Windows On The River’s amazing views were featured on The Bachelor

The romantic setting was the perfect location for a rose ceremony, even though the episode was filled with drama. Windows On The River allows you to book the establishment for private events, something ABC probably did for this episode.

Their website also reveals you can use the location for a corporate retreat, bridal showers, and they have a New Year’s Eve party. For professional events, they have different room layouts and audiovisuals.

The establishment has hosted business meetings, charity events, proms, cocktail receptions, company picnics, and private events.

The staff at Windows On The River reveals they can put together an event and make it unforgettable, something Bachelor viewers may agree with. It’s not every day that the ladies threaten to walk out on the main Bachelor star because he entertains the drama surrounding him.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.