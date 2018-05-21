William Vincent Brown raped, mutilated and murdered his victims in the Dead of Night

William Vincent Brown chose his victims carefully, looking for women who were drug addicts or had mental health issues, Dead of Night examines his crimes.

Starting in 2003, William Vincent Brown raped and murdered several woman over a period of 11 months.

Baltimore in the spring of 2003 and a woman was picked up by what she was a cab. Instead of taking the woman to her destination, he drove her to a nearby park where he raped her and then tried to cut off her ears. The woman survived the attack, unlike the attacker’s next two victims.

In the summer of June 2003, 25-year-old Emma O’Hearn was found unconscious outside a local school. The homeless woman was in a coma from being beaten about the head and she never woke up, dying six months later in hospital.

In the spring of 2004 15-year-old Antania Mills was found dead, she had been strangled and wrapped up in some bed sheets.

The attacks saw police mount an extensive investigation and several men were arrested, but the cases eventually went cold.

It was not until 2008 that police identified Brown as a possible suspect in the crimes. He was a unremarkable drug dealer who’d had some minor brushes with the law but had been given a second chance and seemed to have turned his life around with a job and stable lifestyle.

However, he was eventually found guilty of rape and pled guilty to two murders. The prosecution noted that Brown liked to target women who were vulnerable, with his victims being sex workers or drug addicts.

In 2011, 44-year-old Brown was sentenced to life in prison.

Dead of Night – Back From the Dead airs at 10:00 PM on Investigation Discovery.