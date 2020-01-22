William R. Moses guest stars on NCIS episode called Sound Off

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

Actor William R. Moses guest-starred on NCIS last night — which served as Season 17, Episode 13 for the show. The new episode was called Sound Off and it was one that included a lot of intriguing twists.

The plot for the episode revolved around a body being found on the test site for unmanned aerial vehicles. In the opening moments, a marine sergeant is shown firing a missile on it, just as people in her control room spot someone on the ground.

An investigation is opened into why that person was there, leading to Dr. Palmer discovering that the person was killed first and then placed on the site to cover things up. The episode itself winds through a number of suspects, including Edison Geary, who is played by William R. Moses.

Geary is the CEO of the company trying to sell these weapons, so he becomes a suspect when some of them prove unsafe, but it turns out that this character was innocent. The murderer was George Ingram (David Burke) — the man who had been running the training exercise.

Who is William R. Moses from the NCIS cast?

The actor playing CEO Edison Geary has been working in the industry for years. William Remington Moses also had a mother named Marian McCargo who appeared in many television shows and films.

As for Moses, his most notable roles were as Cole Gioberti on Falcon Crest and as Ken Malansky in many, many Perry Mason made-for-TV movies. In fact, he made a career out of those television specials and is still remembered for it years after the last one aired.

He even co-starred with Julia Roberts in Mystic Pizza, a now cult-classic that fans remember quite fondly.

Love this, Mystic Pizza 1988, reunion with it's stars. Annabeth Gish as Kat, Julia Roberts as Daisy, Lili Taylor as Jojo, William R. Moses as Tim, Vincent D'Onofrio as Bill and Adam Storke as Charles. pic.twitter.com/cw0gF4DNyv — TV and Film Stars (@TVandFilmStars) April 23, 2019

Some of the other projects that Moses worked on over the years included a season of Melrose Place, a starring role in the Fame L.A. television series, and guest-starring roles on shows like JAG, Crossing Jordan, 7th Heaven, Touched by an Angel, CSI: Miami, and Ghost Whisperer.

Yes, it’s safe to say that William R. Moses is a long-time veteran of CBS TV shows.

And for the real eagle-eyed fans of NCIS cast members, Moses actually appeared during a Season 1 episode of the show. The episode was called Seadog and he played Agent Kent Fuller. It was a different role than the new one, but an amusing tidbit in his history of acting and the run of this CBS primetime show.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.