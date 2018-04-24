William Davis was murdered at his girlfriend’s home – Lt. Joe Kenda recounts the case

William Davis was fatally wounded in a shooting at his girlfriend’s house, Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda explains how he helped to solve the case.

July 8, 1994 and group of friends get together to catch up but two of their number, William Davis and Chad Evans end up being shot by two mystery gunmen.

Nora Evans is the host of the party and her boyfriend Davis, 29, is critically injured at the scene from a gunshot wound to the back of the head and her 21-year-old son is listed as stable after being shot in the chest.

Lt. Joe Kenda is on the scene soon after the shootings and another detective tells him a red car spotted driving away at speed from the house after the shootings.

Inside the house they find evidence all the people in the house had been tied up and the place had been ransacked, with someone clearly very keen to find something.

Later that night Davis dies in surgery and Chad Evans is unable to identify the robbers. Nora Evans proves to be an uncooperative witness and refuses to speak to Kenda, very upset at the murder of her boyfriend.

The next day Kenda is told by a patrol officer that Evans was part of a street gang and that just a few weeks before the attack there were shots fired near the home from a red car. Kenda wonders if this is the same car that was seen driving away from the murder and he decides to track down the driver.

They go and interview Melvin Small but he has an alibi and they refocus the investigation on Davis, since if Evans was the target he would have been killed.

Eventually a suspect, with Davis having sleeping with his girlfriend whilst he was away…

