Will Steffy and Liam reunite on The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful fans are dying to know whether Steffy and Liam will reunite, but maybe the better question is, “Should they reunite?!”

These two have been spinning on the loved up merry-go-round for years, with various peeps being the awkward third horse, namely Liam’s brother Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Steffy’s on-again/off-again stepsister Hope (Annika Noelle). Way to keep it in the family, guys!

Anyway, if you need a scorecard to keep track of which woman Liam’s with today, you’re not alone. And it’s got to make you wonder: has this plotline seen better days? Or do you see it as a classic soap tale of good versus evil?

Fans are divided, with some seeing things in black and white: dark-haired Steffy is the bad girl while blondie Hope is the good girl.

Hmm, this seems about right. Currently Liam is with Hope because pregnant Steffy slept with Liam’s dad, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Yikes!

Last week Liam was ready to forgive and forget, and sent Steffy a warehouse full of roses. That same day he dumped her!

Now it looks like this week Liam will rebound into Hope’s arms, and propose marriage just in time for May sweeps.

Of course such calculated madness will draw in fans who can’t wait to see what happens to their favorite characters next, and that’s what good tv is all about, nothing wrong with that.

But maybe the best question we can ask is, “Why does Steffy put up with this craziness?” There are oodles of eligible guys walking the streets of L.A. who would happily treat her right.

C’mon Steffy, grow up and be a role model! Your unborn daughter needs one, and acting like a damsel in distress isn’t the way to go. Whatever happened to independent biker chick Steffy, who didn’t need a man to make her happy?

Just asking. Anyway, what are the odds that Steffy and Liam reunite? We want to know what you think!