Will Rick and Morty Season 4 be on Netflix?

It’s been just over two years since Rick and Morty has had new episodes on Adult Swim and now the wait is over for the highly-anticipated Season 4. The series has been available to watch on several platforms since premiering on Adult Swim in 2013. Episodes of Rick and Morty have aired Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and several other platforms.

Whether you will be able to watch the brand new season of Rick and Morty depends on what region you are in and how long you are willing to wait.

Who can watch Rick and Morty on Netflix?

The first three seasons of Rick and Morty are still available to watch on Netflix UK. However, Channel 4 in the UK has the right to air the fourth season.

While US viewers were able to catch the premiere on Adult Swim on November 10, UK has a Rick and Morty Season 4 release date of January 2020, according to The Daily Express.

The fourth season will likely appear on Netflix about six months after the finale.

Fans won’t be able to catch the adventures of Rick and Morty on Netflix US, but the streaming giant holds the rights in Australia. Life Hacker’s (Australian edition) reports that Netflix previously aired episodes of Rick and Morty on Netflix the week after its premiere on Adult Swim in the US. However, the scheduled release for Season 4 of Rick and Morty has not been announced.

Rick and Morty Season 4: What to expect

Rick and Morty creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland confirmed that the fourth season will have 10 episodes.

In an interview with ET Canada, Harmon and Roiland agreed that new fans will enjoy the fourth season without watching the previous three installments.

“Strangely enough, this is sort of a decent season for you to watch with your friend who has never seen the show,” Harmon says about the fourth season and continues. “We don’t think they’ll be lost.”

While the season will reference older episodes, Roiland adds that each episode is “very standalone.” “If you’ve never seen the show, season four would be a really good point of entry because the episodes are very standalone, in a good way.”

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Rick and Morty Season 4 airs Sundays at 11:30 p.m. ET on Adult Swim.