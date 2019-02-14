Will Katherine die on A Million Little Things? Is Grace Park leaving the show?

Katherine is in an accident on A Million Little Things. Pic credit: ABC

A Million Little Things has caused quite a stir in the television world. As it gears up for the season finale, there are still so many unanswered questions.

Viewers know that the marriage between Katherine (Grace Park) and Eddie (David Giuntoli) is broken. He had an affair with Delilah (Stephanie Szostak), and now, everyone knows.

They have decided to live apart, but does that mean it is over for them?

Does Katherine die on A Million Little Things?

The previews for tonight’s episode would lead A Million Little Things viewers to believe something terrible has happened. Eddie is seen pulling up to an accident with emergency vehicles surrounding the scene.

He yells for Katherine as he is being held back by emergency personnel. His “that’s my wife” cry is brutal.

At the mid-season finale, A Million Little Things showed clips for the rest of the season. In it, you can hear Gary (James Roday) say something like “I can’t believe she’s gone.”

Initially, it was assumed that he was talking about Maggie (Allison Miller), but now, it may be Katherine.

Will Eddie lose his wife?

Right now, there is nothing to suggest that Grace Park will be leaving the role of Katherine on A Million Little Things.

Their turmoil has been a secondary plot to Jon’s (Ron Livingston) suicide, but the guilt Eddie has for being with Delilah is eating away at him.

No one knows that the baby Delilah is carrying is Eddie’s. Everyone believes the child is Jon’s and both Eddie and Delilah have agreed to keep it that way.

Rumblings have surfaced that suggest that the inner circle will find out the truth about the baby. Could that be why Eddie came upon the accident scene?

Nothing is ever what it seems on A Million Little Things. Another death is rumored to occur, but it looks like Maggie will survive breast cancer until at least Season 2, which was recently confirmed.

So if it isn’t Katherine who dies on A Million Little Things, who is it?

A Million Little Things airs Thursday nights at 9/8c on ABC.