Wicked Tuna: How did Duffy Fudge die?

On Wicked Tuna, Captain Tyler McLaughlin and the Pinwheel crew observed a moment of silence for the late Nicholas “Duffy” Fudge, the Tuna fisherman and cast member Of National Geographic’s series set in Gloucester, Massachusetts. Duffy was only 28 years old when he died.

As a memorial for Duffy, we will be having a moment of silence on our Twitter during tonight’s episode. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/CW1RIHTHrY — Wicked Tuna (@WickedTuna) July 23, 2018

In a Facebook post and on Twitter, National Geographic wrote that “we join his family and friends in mourning his untimely loss.”

.@NatGeoChannel and @Pilgrim_Studios were saddened to learn that Wicked Tuna cast member Nicholas “Duffy” Fudge passed away this week. Duffy was the first mate on Captain Tyler McLaughlin’s fishing vessel, Pinwheel. We join his family and friends in mourning his untimely loss. pic.twitter.com/Cw8Q8JKQHn — Wicked Tuna (@WickedTuna) July 23, 2018

Duffy passed away on July 19, just before his 29th birthday. A cause of death was not released. His official obituary read that he died from “unexpected causes.”

Greenland, Massachusetts police are investigating the cause of his death, deemed “untimely” with no foul play determine according to police reports. The police report said: “Emergency personnel responded to a call at 6 p.m. last Thursday that Fudge was unconscious and not breathing. CPR was administered, but Fudge was pronounced dead at Portsmouth Regional Hospital.”

His obituary celebrated Duffy’s life and was tinged with a bit of humor:

Nick now begins his next adventure to locate his missing cell phones, ID’s, and credit cards. His passions were fishing and the outdoors. As a child, Nick began tuna fishing with his father and grandfather. After becoming one of the top sport fishermen in the country, he earned a place on the National Geographic reality show Wicked Tuna for multiple seasons. Nick also treasured the environment and he took seriously his responsibility to protect it. Someone once said, “Nick was always the coolest kid, but he had a way of making you feel like you were just as cool.” His presence could light up any room and he had a heart of gold. He was known for his smile, his fearlessness, his adventurous spirit, his mischievous sense of humor, and giving big hugs.

Nick went to Portsmouth High School and was born in Topsfield, Massachusetts. He leaves behind his parents, his brother Cody, and his paternal grandfather and maternal grandparents in Massachusetts. Fans are mourning his loss and using Twitter to express their sadness and speculate on what really happened to him:

Rye Harbor has been quiet since Nicholas “Duffy” Fudge of @WickedTuna suddenly passed away last week. Greenland police are investigating the cause, but local fishermen say he may have been the victim of decompression sickness, also known as “the bends.” pic.twitter.com/uh2Tg7Ceha — Kimberley Haas (@KimberleyHaas) July 23, 2018

The bends are when a diver has a build up of nitrogen bubbles and gas in the bloodstream that cannot be released, causing confusion and ultimately death if severe enough in saturation.

Wicked Tuna airs Sundays at 9/8c on National Geographic Channel