Why wasn’t The Bachelorette on last night?

The Bachelorette fans may have been surprised to see an NBA game in the timeslot that is reserved for The Bachelorette every Monday. But this was a planned move, as ABC didn’t want to compete with the NBA Finals.

For this week only, The Bachelorette was moved from Monday to Tuesday, meaning you won’t miss the drama this week.

Chris Harrison mentioned that the episode would be moved from Monday to tonight on Twitter yesterday, reminding fans that the show wouldn’t air in its usual timeslot. He also promised that the drama would be doubled up during Tuesday’s episode.

A reminder #BachelorNation that due to NBA finals #TheBachelorette will be on tomorrow (Tues) night. I promise I’ll double the drama for your troubles — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) June 10, 2019

The episode was moved to Tuesday because of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors. If the Toronto Raptors won the game last night, the playoffs would be over and they would be the NBA Champions.

However, the Raptors lost the game, resulting in a Game 6 and possibly a Game 7.

The schedule doesn’t interfere with The Bachelorette schedule anymore. Game 6 is scheduled for Thursday of this week with the tip-off being at 9/8c. If the Raptors lose once again, a Game 7 will need to happen. Game 7 is currently scheduled for Sunday, June 16, with the tip-off being at 8/7c.

Regardless of who wins Game 6 and 7, the playoffs will end Sunday night at the latest, which means The Bachelorette will return on Monday night next week in its regular timeslot with no planned interruptions for the rest of the season.

Last week, the episode ended with a dramatic fight between Luke Parker and Luke Stone. The fight resulted in the episode ending in a “to be continued” and with no rose ceremony.

The Bachelorette is on tonight at a special time, starting at 8/7c on ABC.