Why was Rick and Morty not on last night, and when is it coming back on?

Many of us that were hoping to settle down and curl up to the newest episode of Rick and Morty last night were left hugely disappointed. Instead of viewing Episode 4 of Season 4, those who tuned in to Adult Swim were subjected to a repeat instead.

As it turns out, the explanation is a straightforward one. Reportedly, the latest episode was delayed due to the Thanksgiving weekend. Speculation suggested that the show was urging fans to spend the evening with their families instead.

With many folks traveling around the country, and stuffing their faces with turkey and pecan pie, it perhaps made sense for the show’s makers to suspend the next episode until next week rather than risk viewers missing the show.

It was clearly planned in advance, as the show tweeted on November 25 that the next new episode would be on December 8.

December 8th, Morty. Next episode, Morty. Gonna be a good one. Dragons n shit, Morty. pic.twitter.com/9xywH9isOO — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) November 25, 2019

Some fans clearly weren’t following the show’s Twitter feed closely enough.

Where's my fucking @RickandMorty We waited SO long for season 4 and we get shafted by no episode this week. Step up your fucking game! Rick would be drunk an ashamed right now — Danielle (@daniellew4721) December 2, 2019

Other fans knew what was happening and expressed their disappointment last week.

When I find out there’s no #RickandMorty for two weeks pic.twitter.com/gYnC8ZIVEm — Robyn Steffen (@robbster23) November 25, 2019

Others had just forgotten and struggled to hide their disappointment.

We wait a little over a year or so then now we have to wait a week for another episode? Smh — Anthony Ramirez (@K1ngP1n_702) November 25, 2019

Episode 4 of Season 4 will be back on schedule next Sunday on Adult Swim at 11:30/10:30c. The new episode is called Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty. Episode 5 will be out on December 15.

The show continues to surprise. During the last episode, viewers were treated to a cameo by Elon Musk, who played a character named Elon Tusk.

The fourth season of the hit show kicked off this November with 10 episodes planned. Only five episodes have release dates and there is no word on when the other five will hit our screens.

The very first episode debuted way back in December 2013. Fans then had to wait two years for the following season and another two years for the third.

There’s no word on a fifth season, but if the makers follow the same pattern, we can expect it to hit our screens sometime in 2021.