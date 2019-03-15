Home > Smallscreen

Why was One Day at a Time cancelled by Netflix?

By Mary Jane
15th March 2019 11:06 AM ET
One Day at a Time
One Day at a Time has been canceled at Netflix. Pic credit: Ali Goldstein/Netflix

Netflix announced yesterday that One Day at a Time would not be receiving a fourth season. The third season was just released to Netflix on February 8, 2019, bringing 13 new episodes to the show.

One Day at a Time will now only have 39 episodes and three seasons as Season 4 will not be moving ahead. Netflix said it had been a tough decision to go through with the cancellation, but that it had been forced to bring an end to the show because “not enough people watched” it.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that producers at Sony Pictures Television had denied commenting about the decision to cancel the show. The report also suggests that the indie studio plans to shop for a new home away from Netflix.

Netflix doesn’t release viewership figures, so it’s not known how many people watched the show. However, those who have watched it appear to have loved it, as One Day at a Time has a 98 per cent rating among critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences also scored the show an impressive 91 per cent.

Sadly, this doesn’t seem to have been enough to keep the show alive on Netflix.

Netflix also thanked Norman Lear for working to bring the series back to television, and thanked everyone who had been involved with the show.

Netflix also realized that many people felt represented by the show. In part of the Twitter thread, the streaming service made sure to mention that the cancelation of One Day at a Time was not an indication that their stories were not important and should not be heard.

One Day at a Time captured the hearts of audiences on Netflix, as it told the story of a Cuban-American family with each character finding their way through their own journeys. Throughout three seasons, the show tackled things like racism, addiction, citizenship, relationships, mental health, and even tackled the sensitive subject of LGBTQ acceptance.

Most importantly, One Day at a Time gave the Latino fanbase something to relate to, and Netflix appears to understand the cultural significance of the show, which is why the cancelation statement on Netflix’s Twitter account appears in a long thread.

One Day at a Time Season 3 was released on Netflix on February 8, 2019, and is currently streaming. You can also watch Season 1 and 2 on Netflix.

