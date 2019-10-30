Why was NCIS a repeat last night? When does show return to CBS?

NCIS was a repeat last night as CBS rolled out an entire evening of past episodes. The network decided to air an episode from last season, which had originally been shown in February.

The Season 16 episode was called “She” and it was considered a stand-alone piece that could be used as filler. It served as a break from the current run of Season 17 episodes.

Why was NCIS a repeat last night?

Tuesday night was Game 6 of the World Series and a prime opportunity for CBS to air a repeat episode. Each season, there are a few weeks during the year where the network has to fill in the time slot. With some shows, it pays to air something different in those spots, but television viewers love NCIS repeats.

Viewers hoping to tune in for a new episode of NCIS were likely disappointed, especially since Season 17 has been pretty good so far. During the last new episode, guest stars Laura San Giacomo and Camryn Grimes helped convey a story about people being hypnotized into doing something outside of their nature.

When does NCIS return to CBS schedule?

The great news is that NCIS fans won’t have to wait very long for the next new episode of the show to air. There are new episodes scheduled to be released on November 5 and November 12.

The next episode is called “Institutionalized” and it will deal with Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines’ lifelong best friend, Dante Brown. He is played by guest star Devale Ellis in an episode that should flesh out more of the backstory for the character of Kasie.

It has been fun to watch actress Diona Reasonover take on the role of Kasie, especially since she had some big shoes to fill on the NCIS cast. Reasonover took over for Pauley Perrette, who had been in the role of fan-favorite Abby Sciuto for years.

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.