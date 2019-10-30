Why was FBI a repeat last night? When are new episodes of FBI on CBS?

FBI was a repeat last night, as CBS aired an older episode of the sophomore show. Viewers tuning in on Tuesday night saw a Season 1 episode called “Apex,” which was used as filler for the schedule of shows.

The episode was originally broadcast in March 2019 and it was a good one from the second half of the premiere season. It was also a good choice for a stand-alone repeat episode that fans could enjoy rewatching.

Why was FBI a repeat last night?

On Tuesday night, the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals played out Game 6 of the 2019 World Series. It was a good reason to air a repeat episode, but it was also time to do it within the Season 2 schedule.

Each television season, there are a few nights during the year that CBS has to run repeat episodes or change up the programming schedule. There just aren’t enough new episodes to air one every Tuesday night and it was time for a quick break in Season 2.

When are new episodes of FBI on CBS?

New episodes of FBI return to CBS beginning on November 5. That’s great news because it means viewers don’t have to wait that long to find out what Maggie, OA, and the rest of the FBI cast has been up to.

There have been some changes to the FBI cast in Season 2, beginning at the top with actress Alana De La Garza. She now plays the role of Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille. It became necessary when actress Sela Ward left her role as the boss (Special Agent in Charge Dana Mosier).

The FBI cast returns with a new episode called “Outside” on November 5. It deals with a case based on insider-trading, but there is also some relationship news on the horizon. OA (played by Zeeko Zaki) will struggle to maintain confidence in his budding relationship with Mona (played by guest star Yasmine Aker).

FBI airs Tuesday night at 9/8c on CBS.