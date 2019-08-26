Why isn’t Teen Mom OG on tonight? When will MTV show return?

Fans are excited about the Teen Mom OG reunion special, as they get an update on what the cast has been up to since filming wrapped earlier this year. In addition, fans get an exclusive interview with Amber Portwood, who will finally share her side of the story.

But the interview won’t air tonight on MTV. The reunion special won’t start until Monday, September 2 at 9/8c. The reunion is split up in two parts and the second part of the reunion will air the following Monday. However, tonight, MTV will air the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in the timeslot where Teen Mom OG usually airs.

The Teen Mom OG finale aired this past Monday on MTV. As usual, the episode ended with a preview of the upcoming reunion special. Here, fans learned that the reunion special would include a tell-all interview with Amber after her arrest on July 4. In the media, fans have only heard Andrew Glennon’s side of the story, so it’s good for Amber to share her side. Right now, Amber is being portrayed as a crazy woman who attacked Andrew with a machete because they missed the July 4 fireworks.

In addition to Amber’s interview, fans will get an update on Maci Bookout’s decision to keep the no-contact order in place with Ryan Edwards, and Catelynn Lowell’s meet-up with her first-born daughter Carly. In addition, fans will also hear from Mackenzie McKee, who joined Teen Mom OG in the last few episodes, where she shared her story about her mother’s cancer diagnosis and her mother only having six months left to live.

The good news is that Teen Mom 2 will premiere in just a few weeks after Teen Mom OG wraps up for the season.

Teen Mom OG reunion airs Monday, September 2 at 9/8c on MTV.