Why isn’t Riverdale new tonight? Here’s what you’ll get instead

Riverdale won’t be new this week. Pic credit: The CW network

Riverdale has garnered quite a viewership in just three seasons on the air. It was already picked up for a fourth season and viewers are eager to learn more about what is happening in the fictional town.

The anticipation will have to wait though. There will not be a new episode of Riverdale until February 27, 2019. For the next two weeks, reruns of the show will run in place of new episodes.

Which episode will air tonight?

Instead of finding out the next pieces to the never-ending Riverdale puzzle, viewers will get to relive the flashback episode from earlier this year. The Midnight Club will be revisited as the children play younger versions of their parents.

When Gryphons & Gargoyles was played by Alice (Madchen Amick) and the rest of the adults, things went wrong. Now that the game has appeared in modern-day Riverdale, there are more questions than answers.

Why is Riverdale airing reruns?

Right now, there is no clear reason for the two-week break. Nothing on television is butting up to it for competition, which has fans wondering why the season is being broken up.

Recently, it was announced that Chad Michael Murray would be joining the cast. It is presumed that he will play Edgar, the leader of the cult called The Farm.

Perhaps the pause in airing will allow for his role to be filmed and have the episodes ready in time for the season to finish airing entirely.

Riverdale will be back with all new episodes on Friday, February 27, 2019, at 8/7c on the CW network.