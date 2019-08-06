Why is Mackenzie on Teen Mom OG? Teen Mom 3 star makes guest appearance

Mackenzie McKee is back on MTV as she’s appearing as a guest star on Teen Mom OG. Mackenzie is best known for her episode of 16 & Pregnant and her brief stint on MTV’s Teen Mom 3. Throughout the past year, Mackenzie has gone through plenty of changes, including questioning her husband’s loyalty to their marriage and family, and learning that her mother is battling stage 4 lung and brain cancer.

But why is MTV adding Mackenzie McKee to Teen Mom OG? Based on last night’s episode, it doesn’t sound like it is a permanent decision. As Mackenzie herself stated during the episode, fans will get to see her life over the next few episodes.

Teen Mom OG currently consists of Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd and Catelynn Lowell. While Farrah Abraham was fired for pursuing a career in the adult entertainment industry, her replacement Bristol Palin pulled the plug on the show in the spring.

Bringing McKee on the show could work as a temporary replacement, as MTV tries to figure out how to move forward.

As fans learned during last night’s episode, Mackenzie McKee is building her own fitness empire, is struggling with trusting her husband who is on the road, and dealing with her mother’s cancer situation. Her mother Angie was diagnosed with stage 4 lung and brain cancer and told Mackenzie that she would start chemotherapy because of other treatments weren’t working.

This trial run of episodes could be a run to see if Mackenzie McKee could become a permanent star on Teen Mom OG. If fans connect with her and find her story interesting, MTV producers could move ahead with another season. Bristol Palin decided to leave the show as she didn’t feel it was a great fit for her, but Mackenzie is used to the MTV crew from 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom 3.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.