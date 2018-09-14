Why is Jennifer Hudson leaving The Voice?

Jennifer Hudson is reportedly leaving The Voice behind after this fall season of the show, which premieres on September 24 on NBC.

Hudson herself hasn’t said anything about leaving the seires behind and there have been no official statements from The Voice about her exit.

However, the official Instagram account for the show announced yesterday that John Legend is joining the panel of judges, and he’s joining Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine for the spring season of The Voice.

In other words, Jennifer Hudson is out as a judge. On her own social media accounts, Hudson has been busy promoting this upcoming fall season, where she is a judge.

While she has yet to address the stories about John Legend replacing her, the rumor mills is obviously in full swing as to why she is leaving.

One story this week quoted sources as saying that Hudson “doesn’t really get along with anyone” on the show, and had been “angry” about the hiring of country star Kelsea Ballerini as a fifth coach for the show’s new The Comeback Stage companion series.

Jennifer doesn’t really get along with anyone and she is continuing to cause a disturbance. She is also very opinionated when it came to the new hire.

Hudson is also set to star in the upcoming movie adaptation of the hit musical Cats, in which she will play Grizabella. The film is currently in pre-production, but it could be that filming commitments clashed with The Voice meaning she was unable to return.

Last year Hudson made headlines after she threw a shoe at a contestant on The Voice.

However, during an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, she explained that she had only thrown the shoe because she really liked the performance.

In the clip below, she explains that she throws things when she really likes something, and didn’t do it because she was trying to get the performer off the stage.

The news of John Legend replacing Jennifer Hudson was announced on her birthday, but based on The Voice’s birthday social media shoutout to Hudson, it doesn’t sound like there’s any bad blood between the co-judges. In fact, they all tell her that they love her.

The Voice returns with Jennifer Hudson as a judge on September 24 on NBC.