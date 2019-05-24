Why is Adam Levine leaving The Voice? 2019 edition was singer’s last appearance

Adam Levine is leaving NBC’s hit singing competition The Voice after 16 seasons. The shocking news was announced Friday on NBC’s Today by The Voice host Carson Daly.

This news comes after it was confirmed on May 10 that Levine was returning for The Voice Season 17 along with fellow coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.

After 16 seasons, @adamlevine has decided to leave @NBCTheVoice and @gwenstefani will take his place in the chair for season 17! pic.twitter.com/dpsb0qhqZu — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 24, 2019

The Voice official Twitter account also issued a statement about Levine’s departure.

Levine took to Instagram and Twitter to confirm his departure.

Having a hard time wrapping my head around @adamlevine not being at @NBCTheVoice anymore. After 16 seasons that changed both of ours lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 24, 2019

Clarkson and Shelton also tweeted the news about Levine’s departure on Friday.

Found out last night about @adamlevine leaving The Voice & while I get that he’s been doing the show 4 a while & wants to step away, it will be weird showing up 4 work & he’s not there 👀 To start an amazing show from the ground up is a big deal! — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) May 24, 2019

Why is Levine leaving The Voice?

Levine’s sudden and unexpected departure after it was previously announced that he would be returning sparked speculation that he is leaving due to multiple incidents in recent seasons.

In Season 15, Levine found himself at the center of a controversy involving his contestants — 14-year old Reagan Strange and 22-year-old DeAndre Nico.

Both were up for elimination on the penultimate episode and were given a chance to perform for an “instant save,” but Strange could not perform because she was not feeling well.

After Nico’s performance, Levine shocked many fans when he declared that although he liked Nico he wanted everyone to vote for Strange.

He claimed it would be unfair to vote against “an unbelievably talented little girl right now who is not able to fight for her position on this show.”

Strange won but Nico’s fans erupted with fury on social media, accusing Levine of betraying and humiliating Nico live on TV.

“I just felt like he sold me out, you know?” Nico later said.

However, Us Magazine reports that a source said Levine’s decision to leave the show had nothing to do with the backlash over the Nico and Strange incident.

“Adam’s decision was a difficult one for him. It had nothing to do with backlash,” the source said.

Many fans noted the Maroon 5 frontman didn’t appear enthusiastic about his presence during the NBC Upfront presentation on May 13.

Multiple sources claimed Levine stopped enjoying the show for a number of reasons, including changes in rules and the format of the show, as well as the fact The Voice favors country musicians.

Levine is rumored to have resented the Season 16 rule change that did not guarantee coaches went to the live playoffs with the same number of team members.

“Things have been very tense between the judges and everything regarding upfronts was demonstrative of this,” a source said. “It was his choice to go but no one was begging him to stay.”

Adam Levine: 16 Seasons on The Voice

Levine is one of the original coaches to launch the reality singing competition. Although the other coaches have been rotated, Levine and Shelton are the only two coaches who have remained continuously on The Voice.

The two singers joined the show in April 2011 as the original four coaches — Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, and CeeLo Green.

During his 16 Seasons on the show, Levine has won three times — in season 9 with Jordan Smith, in season 5 with Tessanne Chin, and in season 1 with Javier Colon.

Season 17 coaches

Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson are expected to return for The Voice Season 17. Former coach Gwen Stefani will return to replace Levine.

Blake Shelton, who has been dating Stefani after the met on the show, should be pleased to have her back.