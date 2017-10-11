Why has Jenelle Evans threatened to quit Teen Mom 2? Star says MTV treats her like ‘freak show’

Jenelle Evans has slammed MTV and threatened to quit Teen Mom 2 after what she described as “uncalled for” scenes on the latest episode of the show.

The 25-year-old has deleted her Twitter and posted two angry messages on her Instagram blasting producers for allegedly making it look as if her husband David Eason was “hiding some weird ass s**t from the public” and “hurting me in some way”.

During the latest episode, scenes showed Jenelle and David apparently getting into a fight before a photoshoot for their wedding Save the Date cards. But the next day David denied a fight had happened and changed the subject.

On Instagram, Jenelle also shared a screengrab from an earlier episode which she alleged was “Photoshopped” to make it look like there was a hand mark on her arm, and shared her own screengrabs which she said showed there was no hand mark. (You can see the scene here).

Jenelle accused producers of treating her and the other Teen Mom 2 stars like they were in a “freak show and in cages”, saying: “I have decided after this season I’m probably calling it quits for filming this show.”

Referring to MTV producer Morgan J. Freeman, she added: “I told Morgan it’s getting to out of hand and it’s not healthy for us anymore, just harming us mentally.”

In another Instagram post Jenelle also revealed she had been upset ever since watching the episode over subtitles added when her son, who is receiving speech therapy, was speaking on the show.

She said it wasn’t right “at all” and added: “I’ve blocked all my producers numbers. I will not stand for the negative s**t anymore.”

Earlier this week Jenelle spoke out about an x-rated argument she had with former friend Ryan Dolph, saying she didn’t regret ‘tweeting and deleting’ her comments.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 8/7c on MTV.