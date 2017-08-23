Why did Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright dump Jax Taylor?

Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky is set to finally premiere tonight. However, the stars of the show may not even be together anymore!

The spin-off of Vanderpump Rules will follow Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor as the couple visit her hometown in Kentucky where the “city slicker” will get a taste of what it was like for Brittany growing up on a small-town farm in the Midwest.

While visiting, Jax will get the spotlight shined on him from Cartwright’s close friends and family asking him when he plans to pop the question.

If you’re a fan of Vanderpump Rules, you’ll remember that Jax wasn’t such a big fan of marriage but changed his mind by the time the reunion came around because he wanted Brittany to stay in his life forever.

The change of heart made Brittany ecstatic, but it looks like the SURver has had enough of her boyfriend’s ways.

Cartwright has unfollowed Taylor on social media (which in this day and age is a HUGE deal) and has been spending loads of time in Kentucky — without Jax.

In the preview for the new show, Jax seemingly grows bored of the small-town life and tired of the pressure to propose.

On the other hand, Brittany gives Jax a piece of her mind regarding him acting his age.

Sources say that the waitress may have given the model the boot after getting fed up with his behavior but the two are still forced to promote the show.

Do you think that the VR couple is over?

Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky premieres tonight at 9pm/8c on Bravo.