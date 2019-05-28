Why did Tyler G leave The Bachelorette? Everything we know after last night’s episode

Tyler G won hearts during Hannah B’s first one-on-one date, but during Episode 3 of this season, he mysteriously vanished. His disappearance came after production removed him from the show while a group of the guys was on a group date.

During The Bachelorette last night, Hannah revealed that Tyler G “had to leave” the show for undisclosed reasons. While Hannah revealed she was bummed out as the two had gone on a great date, it appears that his exit was for the best.

Wait who left? Tyler G is gone? No footage of that? #TheBachelorette — The Bachelor Antagonist (@bachelorbruh) May 28, 2019

As Monsters and Critics has previously reported, Tyler G is believed to have been removed from The Bachelorette because stories had surfaced about him online about his previous dating history and treatment of women.

One woman told Cosmopolitan that she had made out with him during college, and he had asked her about what kind of reputation she wanted to have.

In another instance, Tyler G was accused of spitting on an ex-girlfriend when they broke up.

“BUT two of my best friends went to high school with Tyler Gwozdz. They both say that he is the BIGGEST a**hole douche of all time,” an anonymous poster shared on Reddit. “My friend used the words ‘extreme misogynist.’ The story that most caught my attention involves his treatment of an ex. Apparently, he dated a really sweet girl but they would get in public screaming matches often. The relationship ended horrifically – while in Europe he SPIT ON HER and left.”

So we're just going to breeze right by the fact that Tyler G. left without explanation #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/HeyWBWxniI — Emily O'Donnell (@emily_odonnell) May 28, 2019

ABC hasn’t issued a statement about Tyler G’s exit from The Bachelorette, and Tyler hasn’t addressed the situation on his personal Instagram.

Right now, fans are left with unanswered questions. Given how production removed him from the show after just a few episodes, it remains to be seen if he will be given the chance to defend himself on the Men Tell All special.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.