Why did Tim Gunn leave Project Runway? Here’s why he’s not on the show

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Project Runway Season 18 premiered last night on Bravo and fans were introduced to the show’s new contestants. Chelsey Carter, Geoffrey Mac, Alan Gonzalez, Marquise Foster, Asma Bibi, Nancy Volpe-Beringer, Sergio Guadarrama, Tyler Neasloney, and Dayoung Kim are just a few of them.

They met in the lobby of the TWA Hotel at JFK International Airport.

Tim Gunn bio

Before he appeared on the Project Runway, Gunn worked as associate dean at Parsons School for Design in New York City. He was later chair of the Fashion Design Department at Parsons.

Gunn and supermodel Heidi Klum had been with Project Runway since it premiered on Bravo in December 2004. He served on the show as the mentor for the contestant designers, while Klum, Michael Kors, and Nina Garcia served as judges.

Gunn and Klum left the show after 16 seasons.

Klum was replaced by Model Karlie Kloss, while Christian Siriano replaced Gunn as the mentor for the contestants.

Many fans were surprised that Gunn did not return for another season of the show when Season 17 premiered.

Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum left Project Runway to start a brand new fashion competition reality TV show on Amazon Prime Video. Gunn confirmed that he and Klum would partner with Amazon on a new show back in September 2018.

“I am grateful to Project Runway for putting me on a path I never, in my wildest dreams, thought my career would take me! I’m excited for [our fans] to see what’s next, as I partner with Amazon and Heidi Klum on our next great fashion adventure.”

Variety reported in June 2019 that Gunn and Klum will host a new show, titled Making The Cut. The pair will also serve as executive producers, alongside Sara Rea, Page Feldman, and Jennifer Love.

Amazon announced that the show will feature 12 highly-talented designers from around the world, competing to distinguish their brand. Judges for the show will include Naomi Campbell, Joseph Altuzarra, Carine Roitfeld, and Nicole Richie.

Making The Cut will have an interactive format that allows viewers to purchase the clothes designed by the contestants through the Amazon fashion store.

Production on Making The Cut started in Paris in June and the show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in 2020.

Project Runway Season 18 airs on Thursdays at 9:30/8:30c on Bravo.