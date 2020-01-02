Why did they take Friends off Netflix? Here’s why show left and how to watch it now

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Friends was taken off Netflix, but why did it leave? The go-to sitcom that had been popular for over two decades will be back soon, but for some, not soon enough.

Around May, Friends will return to the streaming world. HBO Max will be launching, and that is where the show will land. News of the show leaving Netflix has been floating around for several months, and finally, it was pulled as 2020 rolled in.

Even though there was some time to brace for the loss of Friends on Netflix, viewers are still not thrilled that it was pulled. Social media has been filled with complaints about the wait for Friends to be available through HBO Max.

If you watch friends at midnight on December 31, it's possible to start 2020 by hearing "Hi Emma. It's the year 2020" and that could possibly be one of the last friends quote you would hear bc it would then be January 1, the exact date that friends is leaving netflix.. THE IRONY pic.twitter.com/WEEuJPkvAm — kylie (@kylie_holland_) December 30, 2019

RIP friends on Netflix 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/knusM3sdie — catherine (@peliroja_xoxo) January 1, 2020

The relationships and stories told through Friends stuck with a generation of viewers and continue even today. Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel Green was a style icon, and women wanted to emulate everything from her hairstyle to her wardrobe.

Central Perk popups are all the rage, and the coffeehouse setting was where a good portion of the show was filmed. Friends has a special place in the hearts of viewers, and many of them are saddened by Netlfix pulling the show.

In the meantime, Friends fans can catch episodes of the show on Nickelodeon’s Nick At Nite. It airs every night, though the time varies depending on the day of the week. You will be able to catch it from 9 pm to 2:30 am on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Thursday nights, it runs from 11 pm to 2:09 am after a movie or special run on the channel. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights viewers can catch Friends from 10 pm to 1 am.

While there is still quite a bit of wait time for Friends to debut on another streaming service after leaving Netflix, it will be back on HBO Max when the streaming platform launches.