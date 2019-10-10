S.W.A.T. left fans hanging for the entire summer when the Season 2 finale put Jessica Cortez’s (Stephanie Sigman) future in limbo. While it looked like there was hope for her to return with the rest of the cast when Season 3 began, it seems like that was never the intention.

The S.W.A.T. premiere brought two new characters and no sign of Jessica Cortez. It looks like Piper Lynch (Amy Farrington) is going to be her replacement moving forward.

During the Season 2 finale, Cortez left for some FBI training, leaving a glimmer of hope for her return after the summer break.

What happened to Jessica Cortez on S.W.A.T.?

S.W.A.T. revealed Jessica Cortez would be receiving training from the FBI. While the duration was not precisely specified, many S.W.A.T. viewers assumed it would be minimal, and Cortez would be back when the rest of the crew arrived in time for Season 3.

Unfortunately, Stephanie Sigman confirmed that Jessica Cortez was given a long-term gig with the FBI and would not be returning to S.W.A.T.

The good news is that instead of writing Cortez off, the writers have left things open for a return should Sigman choose to come back.

Why did Stephanie Sigman leave S.W.A.T.?

Back in June, Stephanie Sigman revealed she was expecting her first child. The exciting news was perfectly timed to give the writers some way of writing her out of the show.

Being that S.W.A.T. can be incredibly physical while filming, many viewers are assuming the Sigman chose to exit as Jessica Cortez while she is pregnant and to give her time to spend with her child as a brand new mom.

There is still hope that Stephanie Sigman could return as Jessica Cortez one day. She was not killed off and left likely because she was pregnant. If she doesn’t return, at least the writers gave the character a decent story.

S.W.A.T. airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on CBS.