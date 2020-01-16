Why did Sandi Toksvig quit The Great British Bake Off?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Sandi Toksvig revealed on Twitter that she’s leaving The Great British Bake Off after three years in the tent.

The 61-year-old broadcaster racked up 51 episodes on the highly successful reality cooking program known to American audiences as The Great British Baking Show.

In her post, Toksvig said, “When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family.”

However, in this case, she says she’s departing the show to focus on her “other work.”

“As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming show,” she jokes.

She continues by saying that working with fellow presenter Noel Fielding and “Bake Off” judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith “has been one of the great pleasures of my life.”

She finishes her statement by calling the show a “wonderful programme,” and says she wishes everyone well.

Toksvig is a regular feature on British television, having appeared in multiple projects since she started her TV career in the ’80s.

She is currently the host of the BBC’s popular QI show. She will add to her resume by hosting Channel 4’s upcoming series The Write Offs, a show where illiterate adults take part in a spelling bee.

She’s also written plays, novels, and books for children and worked as a producer on stage. Finally, she is also known for her political activism, having founded the Women’s Equality Party in 2015. So, a busy bee all round.

Bake Off co-presenter Noel Fielding took to Twitter to lament Toksvig’s decision to leave, “I feel like Tom without Jerry! Mick without a Keef :(” he wrote. He added, “working with you was a pleasure x x x all my love Mr. Noel x.”

Prue Leith also Tweeted, writing, “I have absolutely loved working with Sandi, she’s been a brilliant host and enormous fun, and I am in awe of how hard she works juggling so many different projects.”

A possible replacement in the form of 2015 show winner Nadiya Hussain has been rumored.

Toksvig is not the first to leave the show; she only joined in 2017 when the original hosts, Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc, decided to step aside when the show moved from BBC to Channel 4.