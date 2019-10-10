Why did Marie from Cartel Crew go to jail?

Cartel Crew is back for Season 2 and along with it are Michael Corleone Blanco and his girlfriend, Marie Ramirez De Arellano. As the premiere episode titled Homecoming began, Michael was picking Marie up from jail, an experience she said she never wanted to repeat.

It turns out that Marie was arrested on the night of Stephanie’s release party that Cartel Crew viewers saw as the first season ended. She decided to confront her estranged family that night, and clearly, things didn’t go over well.

During the episode, Marie explained that she went to talk to her family and ended up getting in an argument that turned physical with her brother. Then her mom jumped in the fight too.

After Marie’s brother called the police, she was arrested and taken to jail, where she spent three nights. Now, she’s doing whatever it takes to stay out of jail, but her family did press charges, which means that she could end up serving time.

As far as Marie’s charges, she said on the latest episode of Cartel Crew she was charged with domestic violence — battery on her mother and brother. However, neither of them were arrested or charged and won’t serve any time in jail at all.

Cartel Crew viewers will get the opportunity to see Marie as she fights to stay out of jail. In fact, in the last episode, we saw her head to court for her first appearance, where her lawyer promised her that she wouldn’t be going to jail — at least not that day.

She was just there to plead not guilty, and then they would set another date for a hearing.

Marie’s lawyer did suggest that Michael, son of the Cocaine Grandmother Griselda Blanco, not attend the hearing as her support because of his and his family’s reputation.

Cartel Crew airs Mondays at 9/8c on VH1.