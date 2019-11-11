Lucas Black has left NCIS: New Orleans, bringing an end to the character of NCIS Special Agent Christopher Lasalle. During the latest episode of the show, Lasalle was shot while investigating the death of his brother, Cade.

It was a shocking moment for the show and fans are still reeling from it. It was unexpected, the story didn’t build toward the moment that Lasalle got shot, and it came down like a ton of bricks on unsuspecting viewers.

A lot of negative reactions have been made by fans on social media about what just took place. Some have blamed the show and others have turned on the writers, but nobody needs to be blamed for what took place within the NCIS: New Orleans cast.

Why did Lucas Black leave NCIS: New Orleans cast?

Black decided that he wanted to spend more time with his family. It’s as simple as that. He felt that in order to do that, he needed to step away from the grueling schedule that a show like this one can impose on its stars.

Now that Black has left the show, he can spend more time with his wife, Maggie O’Brien, and their two kids. They currently have a daughter named Sophie Jo, and a son named Augusta “Gus” York.

Sacrificing the most notable role Black has had on television or in films should be celebrated. He could have continued making a lot of money from the show, but he felt that the time with his family was more important.

There is a tough task ahead for the writers and fans of the show. The next new episode happens right away, so CBS viewers will see the new direction and how the void gets filled.

It won’t be an easy journey, especially with how much Christopher Lasalle was loved on NCIS: New Orleans, but the process has begun.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Tuesday nights at 10/9c on CBS.