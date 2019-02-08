Why did Candace leave the Floribama Shore house early?

Candace left the house early on Floribama. Pic credit: MTV

Floribama Shore is ending for the season but not before a series of goodbyes from the cast members. Things began unraveling last week, and now, it looks like more than one member of the show is leaving.

Last week, Candace Rice said goodbye to her roommates a little earlier. She wasn’t going to be around to see Jeremiah Buoni’s brother Josh coming back to the house. He was there last summer too and hooked up with Nilsa Prowant.

Why did Candace leave?

Candace talked to her mom, and she was asked if she was coming home for her brother’s graduation. Of course, she wanted to be there, but it was going to cut her vacation short. Candace told her friends she would be leaving early, so they celebrated with her and had an indoor pool party.

Unfortunately, Candace leaving the Floribama Shore house left viewers wondering where she stands with Codi Butts. The two hit it off when they went on their date, and as she was leaving, he went in for the kiss. As the taxi pulled away, Codi ran back for one more.

Will Floribama Shore return?

As of now, there is no confirmation for Season 3 of Floribama Shore. It looks like it will get renewed, but not all of the cast members may be returning. Candace would likely come back for another vacation in the shore house, but Gus Smyrnios may be done with it.

If the entire cast doesn’t come back, will the show return?

Floribama Shore airs Thursday nights at 9/8c on MTV.