Who won the Veto on Big Brother last night? Was POV used?

Big Brother aired a new episode of the show last night where the Power of Veto was on the line. It was a dramatic episode of the show, with a lot of tears both before and after the Veto Competition took place.

CBS viewers had learned that Jackson Michie won the Head of Household Competition during the previous episode. He then nominated Christie Murphy and Analyse Talavera for eviction.

On Wednesday night, Nick Maccarone, Cliff Hogg, and Holly Allen were shown joining the houseguests who would play in the Veto Competition. Tommy Bracco hosted it, while Jessica Milagros and Nicole Anthony watched from the side.

The challenge itself required the houseguests to hang sea creatures from a contraption in the backyard. It had been constructed to look like the bottom of the ocean.

Who won the Veto on Big Brother last night?

Jackson Michie won the POV. It was the third time this season that an HOH has won the Power of Veto during their week of power. This meant that Jackson could decide to keep the nominees the same or shake things up at the Veto Ceremony.

Was POV used on Big Brother?

Citing that Christie was his primary target this week, Jackson decided not to use the Power of Veto. The power was set aside, leaving Christie and Analyse on the block for the next Eviction Ceremony.

At the end of the episode, it seemed very clear that Jackson wanted to send Christie to the BB21 jury house as quickly as possible.

On Thursday night (August 22), CBS viewers will find out exactly what the house has decided to do this week. The vote between Christie and Analyse will take place near the end of Episode 26

For readers who want to jump ahead of the CBS viewers, something interesting took place on the live feeds in regards to what happens next. These spoilers made for some interesting viewing on the live feeds.

Big Brother airs new CBS episodes each Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday evening.