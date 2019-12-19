Who won The Masked Singer Season 2: Final singers Fox, Rottweiler, and Flamingo unmask

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The final night of The Masked Singer saw three singers competing for the championship. The three performing were Flamingo, Rottweiler, and Fox.

The final Masked Singer performances

The first of the three Masked Singer contestants in the finale was Fox. He said he is ready to “write his own story.”

The song for Fox was Otis Redding’s “Try a Little Tenderness.” In an interesting move, Fox added in a rap verse to the song and then some big dance moves.

The judges predicted that Fox might be Wayne Brady or Jaime Foxx.

The second singer was Flamingo. She went up and sang “Proud Mary” by Tina Turner and it was an amazing performance. She had everyone in tears saying that she has doubted herself but showed she could compete.

The judges predicted she was either Fergie or Adrienne Bailon.

The final singer was Rottweiler. He performed Sia’s “Alive” and delivered a powerful performance.

Rottweiler said that — win or lose — he feels he is already a winner on this season’s Masked Singer.

The first elimination was — Flamingo

Who is Flamingo on Masked Singer?

The long-standing guesses by fans online were right on. Flamingo ended up as third place this season.

When she unmasked, it was indeed Adrienne Bailon. Three of the four judges guessed this correctly, with Jenny, Nicole, and Robin all picking Bailon as Flamingo.

Only Ken was wrong when he guessed Jessica Simpson.

Masked Singer…3rd place!!WOW!!Flamingo was Adrienne Bailon-Houghton!!! Girl!!! YOU CAN SING!!!! pic.twitter.com/UFTBHgRo1G — ReenieLBB (@ReenieSWA) December 19, 2019

Who is Rottweiler on Masked Singer?

The first runner-up for this season of Masked Singer was Rottweiler.

Nicole and Robin both believed Rottweiler was Darren Criss, Jenny thought it was Jason Mraz, and Ken thought it was Dave Franco. All four were dead wrong.

However, when Rottweiler unmasked, it turned out to be Chris Daughtry, another guess that the fans at home had already figured out, even though the judges had no clue.

This was Daughtry’s second big turn on a reality competition show as he made his name initially on American Idol.

Who won Masked Singer season 2? Who was Fox?

Fox was the winner of The Masked Singer in Season 2.

The judges guessed and both Ken and Jenny were sure that it was Jamie Foxx. A lot of fans online thought it was Foxx as well.

The second biggest guess was that Fox was Wayne Brady, who Nicole and Robin went with.

SPOILER ALERT! Watch the unmasked #FoxMask 🦊 accept his prize – the Golden Mask! #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/9h2sltRkEa — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) December 19, 2019

The Masked Singer Season 2 winner was Wayne Brady as Fox.

The Masked Singer will return to Fox on Feb. 2, 2020, following the Super Bowl.