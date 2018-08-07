Who won The Bachelorette 2018? Here’s who Becca Kufrin picked

The Bachelorette has come to an end already and Becca Kufrin believes she has found her person in life. During the dramatic finale that involves a happy proposal, but many tears and one major heartbreak, it sounds like this season did indeed work for Becca.

As fans saw during the finale tonight, Becca ended up picking Garrett Yrigoyen. After making her decision, she had to send Blake home and even though Chris Harrison had teased the most dramatic finale ever, he wasn’t lying.

When Becca Kufrin decided to dump Blake, she was worried about breaking his heart. However, her mother had told her that no matter what, he would be heartbroken. And she was right.

Blake broke down, crying hysterically after being dumped. He had truly hoped he would be the one to would win Becca’s heart. On the other hand, Garrett appeared confident, and it is clear that he has strong feelings for Kufrin.

During the Bachelorette finale, Garrett continued crying when he talked to Becca’s family members. They asked him about his previous 2-month marriage, but he thought that he had found his person and he couldn’t stop crying because he was clearly falling in love with her. He also made a cheesy line that he felt eagles, not butterflies, in his tummy when he thought about her.

It appears that Becca was able to forgive and move on from the controversial Instagram comments that he made prior to filming The Bachelorette. Perhaps she helped him write his public apology as a way of working through the scandal and help him rebuild his image.

Do you think of Becca Kufrin picked the right guy? Are you surprised Blake had such an emotional breakdown during the finale?