Who won Project Runway Season 16? Find out the 2017 winner

SPOILERS AHEAD!

The winner of Project Runway Season 16 was finally revealed in the finale last night — and it wasn’t who the public expected.

While Brandon Kee went into the second part of the finale as favorite, Kentaro Kameyama eventually won.

It came after he wowed Heidi Klum, Nina Garcia, Zac Posen and guest judge Jessica Alba with his final 10-look collections at New York Fashion week.

Ayana Ife finished as runner up in second place while Brandon was in third and Margarita Alvarez was in fourth.

The general consensus was that Kentaro had shown a high standard all season and then blew the judges away with his final collection.

But he was humble in his victory, saying: “Winning Project Runway is like a dream come true. Probably I’m going to have a little more opportunity, but I’ll just keep myself humble and work hard and do my best.”

Kentaro had gone into the finale as a relative outsider after just one weekly challenge win during the season, and after finishing in the bottom two in two consecutive weeks late in the season (weeks 10 and 11).

Meanwhile, Brandon was the favorite after three weekly challenge wins and after having never finished in the bottom two.

