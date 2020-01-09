Who won Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time tonight? Day 2 results for tournament of champions

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time was back for Day 2 on Wednesday, January 8. On the previous day, it was Ken Jennings flexing his skills to score the most points between two games, winning Game 1.

Would he continue to dominate on the second day, or would James Holzhauer or Brad Rutter step it up? Here’s a recap of the Jeopardy! Day 2 results.

Jeopardy! Day 2 Game 1 results

In the first game of Day 2, James Holzhauer set the early pace. By the time commercial break arrived, he led with 9,600 followed by Ken at 3,200 and James at 1,200.

However, all three contestants were continuing to have fun as they joked with each other and made jokes during certain responses.

James found the first Daily Double on the board and bet all 13,600 to boost his lead up to 27,200. Soon after, Ken got the other Daily Double and risked all of his 8,400 to move up to 16,800.

By the end of Double Jeopardy, it was 32,400 for James, 22,000 for Ken, and 7,200 for Brad.

“Influential Writing” was the Final Jeopardy category. The answer was: “Its second line is ‘all the powers of old Europe have entered into a holy alliance to exorcise this specter: Pope & Czar, Metternich & Guizot.'”

The question, “What is the Communist Manifesto?” which all three players correctly wrote down.

Game 1 scores: Brad doubled his total to reach 14,400. Ken went up to 40,000 but James held the lead after betting 11,914 to go to 44,314 for the first game.

Jeopardy Day 2 Game 2 results

The first game’s scores were wiped off the board for a clean slate for Game 2. However, those first scores would get added in at the end of the show. Early on, Brad bet 1,400 on the Daily Double and got it right to get his score up to 1,800.

James looked like he was taking over again for a bit, but Ken came back to gain control. James would surge again as he would go on a run of correct responses to tie and pass Ken’s 6,200.

At the end of the first round, Ken held the lead at 6,800, followed by James at 6,400 and Brad at 3,800.

After a short feature was shown about Brad Rutter, he quickly uncovered the first Double Jeopardy. He bet it all and failed to get it right, falling to zero. That put him at a serious disadvantage for the remainder of the game.

James got the next Double Jeopardy and bet all 8,400 on it. He’d get it correct to move to 16,800 and take the big lead. Brad would get several wrong and fall to a negative score of 3,200 as his opponents continued to move up.

They’d head into Final Jeopardy with 21,200 for Ken, and 22,800 for James. Unfortunately, Brad had -3,500, meaning he couldn’t participate in the final round.

The Final Jeopardy category was 19th Century Leaders. The answer was: “Tall, lanky Joel Barlow was an ambassador carrying messages between these two world leaders, both mocked for being short.”

The correct question was, “Who are Napoleon and Madison?”

Day 2 final scores: Ken failed to answer correctly and wagered 3,800, which dropped him to 17,400 for the game. He’d finish with 57,400 for his two-game total.

Meanwhile, James got the right question and got a two-game score of 82,414 to win Day 2.

It’s the first to win three matches to get the big cash payout. Right now, James and Ken are looking good.

As the show concluded, Alex Trebek asked if the next episode might be James Rutter’s time to shine, so it should be interesting to see who takes the next installment.

Watch Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time Day 3 on Thursday night on ABC at 8/7c.