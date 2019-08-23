Who won HOH on Big Brother yesterday? Someone can steal the power

A new HOH was crowned on Big Brother yesterday. Jackson Michie gave up his power over the house after finishing off a week where he got one of his targets out of the game. He sent Analyse straight to the BB21 jury house. It was then time to crown a new Head of Household.

Who won HOH on Big Brother yesterday?

Holly Allen is the new Head of Household. This is actually the second time that she has held the power this summer, making her the only member of the cast to accomplish that feat (so far).

#BB21 Holly got a picture of her friends baby that she's been dying to hear about.. She bursts out crying immediately. pic.twitter.com/5zcQhx0286 — #BB21 Live Feed Updates (@BB21LiveFeeds) August 23, 2019

Holly as HOH is great news for Jackson

Jackson made a risky move by working to save Christie Matthews at the last moment. He had targeted her for eviction but helped flip the vote to save her and send Analyse out the front door.

By keeping Christie in the game, it meant that Jackson might have another enemy to deal with after his time as HOH came to an end. Having his showmance partner secure the power might just keep him safe for another week.

What Holly and Jackson don’t know yet, is that the Big Brother Prankster is going to steal some of Holly’s power this week. That’s not good news for Jackson, as it opens the door for him to be on the block during the same week that Holly is the HOH.

7:16 PM Holly tells Christie she is terrified of the prank. Hijacking her HOH? That she doesn't get to pick noms? Christie says that seems really extreme. Maybe one nom or vote a 3rd nom or one HG is safe. Holly says they've already done the safe HG. #BB21 #BBLF pic.twitter.com/NrRtmQD9s6 — Joker's BB Updates #BB21 (@JokersBBUpdates) August 23, 2019

All of the drama from this last Eviction Ceremony and the introduction of a new twist is going to lead to a lot of fun moments on the CBS live feeds. That will all get started on Friday, as Holly and the Big Brother Prankster will reveal who they have nominated for eviction.

At least they are having fun watching Jessica Milagros, Nicole Anthony, and Cliff Hogg go through the punishments they were assigned due to how they finished in the Big Brother HOH Competition yesterday. For now.

Big Brother episodes air Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.