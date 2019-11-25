Who won Dancing with the Stars Season 28? Live results recap

The Dancing with the Stars winner for Season 28 gets revealed tonight on ABC. It’s going to be a busy night for the show, as there are still four couples competing for the Mirrorball Trophy.

By the end of the night, one of the celebrities and their professional dance partner will have been picked as the winner by the ABC audience at home and the in-studio judges. This will serve as a live report on who has won.

Make sure to refresh the article as the night progresses to see the latest results.

The four couples that made it through the grueling eliminations this season are listed below. They are each on a level playing field as the season finale gets started Monday, November 25 at 8/7c on ABC.

Dancing with the Stars 2019 finalists

Hannah Brown and Alen Bersten

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber

On the night, each of the couples will have two dances from which they gain their nightly scores. The scores from the judges will be combined with the voting results from ABC viewers to determine what order the final four couples finish in.

Tonight’s performances are 💯🔥. But here are some silly moments from rehearsals last week! #DWTS #Finale pic.twitter.com/5RBegsRkzI — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) November 25, 2019

There are also going to be a number of performances and guest-appearances from musical talents and couples that were sent home early in order to fill the time. The final four couples will also open the show with a group performance to get things started.

Who has what it takes to win the Mirrorball Trophy? The odds are in favor of Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber, as they have performed the best for the judges, but will the ABC audience support them more than they have in the past?

Make sure to tune in on Monday night, because it’s going to be an exciting two hours of dancing that leads up to the revelation of who won Dancing with the Stars Season 28.

